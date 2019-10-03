Analysts See $0.68 EPS for Bank of America (BAC); Astro Med (ALOT)’s Sentiment Is 2.86

Analysts expect Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. BAC’s profit would be $6.33B giving it 10.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Bank of America Corporation’s analysts see -8.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 51.26M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS

Astro Med Inc (ALOT) investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 40 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased their stock positions in Astro Med Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.97 million shares, up from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Astro Med Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $259.14 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 15.30% above currents $27.84 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20 million for 22.96 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do AstroNova’s (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AstroNova Launches the World’s First On-Demand Narrow Format Digital Press for Flexible Packaging, the TrojanLabel® T2-L – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstroNova slips 20% post Q2 results miss and weak margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

