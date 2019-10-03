Analysts See $0.67 EPS for WW International, Inc. (WW); Greenwood Gearhart Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Position By $847,458

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 10.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc acquired 4,094 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 41,342 shares with $8.60 million value, up from 37,248 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $247.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $226.21. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO

Analysts expect WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to report $0.67 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 33.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. WW’s profit would be $45.08M giving it 13.24 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, WW International, Inc.’s analysts see -14.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.66% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 1.52 million shares traded. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Weight Watchers International’s (NASDAQ:WW) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weight Watchers International (WW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WW Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Strength at Weight Watchers International Has Favorable Implications for Tivity Health – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock has $4300 highest and $2200 lowest target. $35.83’s average target is 0.96% above currents $35.49 stock price. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of WW in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 20. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Friday, September 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, July 19. JP Morgan upgraded WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) rating on Thursday, July 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Prtn Ltd owns 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,166 shares. Gabalex Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 80,000 shares. 20,550 are owned by Ar Asset Mngmt. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 7,000 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.39% or 27,450 shares. 589 are held by Psagot Invest House Limited. Cibc has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 1,556 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 51,240 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Old Point Tru & Fin Svcs N A stated it has 2,127 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,758 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 3.19% or 37,059 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Inc holds 2.3% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 123,286 shares or 1.41% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.00M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 2.62% above currents $226.21 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley.