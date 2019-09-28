Analysts See $0.67 EPS for The Charles Schwab (SCHW); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.08% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. SCHW’s profit would be $875.81 million giving it 15.45 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s analysts see 1.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 410.20% above currents $1.47 stock price. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. See Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) latest ratings:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $154.54 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.65’s average target is 7.82% above currents $41.41 stock price. Charles Schwab had 15 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 11. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 12 by Wood. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 19.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.