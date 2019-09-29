Analysts See $0.67 EPS for SP Plus (SP); Groupon (GRPN) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Analysts expect SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.69% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. SP’s profit would be $15.38M giving it 13.96 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, SP Plus Corporation’s analysts see -17.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 108,508 shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting

Groupon Inc (GRPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 74 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 70 sold and trimmed stock positions in Groupon Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 343.70 million shares, down from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Groupon Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 222.5 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

Mig Capital Llc holds 8.66% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. for 15.01 million shares. P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 18.57 million shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 3.4% invested in the company for 56.65 million shares. The New York-based Freshford Capital Management Llc has invested 2.44% in the stock. Ulysses Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.55 million shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 3.45M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $129,000 activity.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Groupon, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRPN) 10% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wedbush Explores What A Groupon-Yelp Merger Would Look Like – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupon pursuing purchase that could include Yelp – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon: No Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold SP Plus Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.05 million shares or 1.48% less from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.01% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Bernzott Advsrs has invested 3.28% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). P2 Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.03% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 636,208 shares. 58,105 are owned by Invesco. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Dudley And Shanley Inc has 4.07% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% or 208,425 shares. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,481 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability accumulated 1.18% or 764,906 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 14,504 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.04% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Intrepid Cap Inc holds 2.89% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 200,093 shares. 2,875 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De.