Analysts See $0.67 EPS for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO); Last Week NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Analysts

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $0.67 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.06% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. PEBO’s profit would be $13.86M giving it 12.06 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -10.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 28,038 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 11.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.92% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

Among 12 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by William Blair. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cross Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. See NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $67.0000 55.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $64.0000 67.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 65.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Lake Street 65.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $80.0000 78.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $89 Initiates Coverage On

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Jensen Investment Management reported 13,410 shares. 106,375 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt. M&R Cap Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,700 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 17,742 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 183,722 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 695 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.85% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 606,342 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.92 million shares. Srb Corporation accumulated 10,949 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mariner Limited Com reported 12,558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 933,120 shares. Btc Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 63,092 shares.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, MPC, NTAP – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.67 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity. 5,050 shares valued at $333,344 were sold by RICHARD HENRI P on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GMS Inc. (GMS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. To Announce 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings And Conduct Conference Call On April 23 – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $117,568 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $32,326 was sold by BROUGHTON GEORGE W. Rector Susan D. had bought 366 shares worth $12,038 on Tuesday, May 21.