Analysts See $0.67 EPS for NorthWestern (NWE); W R Grace & Co Has 0.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.52% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NWE’s profit would be $33.79M giving it 27.23 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, NorthWestern Corporation’s analysts see -28.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 219,847 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $341.5 MLN VS $367.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – AREA SECURE, NO VICTIMS AT NORTHWESTERN EVANSTON CAMPUS: POLICE; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA ADVISORY: Northwestern food allegeries expert available to debunk top allergy myths; 25/05/2018 – Performics and Northwestern University Prove That Search Query Language Reveals Behavioral Insights into Purchase Intent; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Performics and Northwestern University’s Intent Lab Digital Satisfaction lndex™ (DSI) Reveals Steep Decline in Consumer Trust in the Internet; 20/03/2018 – RPT-NORTHWESTERN ENERGY – TO ACQUIRE TWO DOT WIND FARM LLC, A 9.7-MEGAWATT WIND PROJECT NEAR CENTRAL MONTANA COMMUNITY OF TWO DOT; 20/03/2018 – NorthWestern Buys Wind Project in Central Montana; 11/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Late ice-out predicted for Northwestern Ontario lakes; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP NWE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.55/SHR

W R Grace & Co (GRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 90 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 107 reduced and sold their equity positions in W R Grace & Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 55.83 million shares, down from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding W R Grace & Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 77 Increased: 59 New Position: 31.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.16 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.39M for 18.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 24.1 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

40 North Management Llc holds 70.32% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. for 9.34 million shares. Claar Advisors Llc owns 166,000 shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highline Capital Management L.P. has 5.43% invested in the company for 974,080 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Llc has invested 4.41% in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.