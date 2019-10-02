Analysts See $-0.67 EPS for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP); Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Intel (INTC) Stake By $5.46 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 116,173 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 4.54M shares with $217.35 million value, down from 4.66M last quarter. Intel Corp now has $218.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 11.29M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs

Analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to report $-0.67 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 116.13% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.51 EPS previously, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 31.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 410,708 shares traded. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has risen 29.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Intel Stock Is Being Held Back by Little More Than Fear – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Alibaba’s Chipmaking Business a Long-Term Threat to Intel? – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel names new treasurer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 12.62% above currents $49.27 stock price. Intel had 23 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) stake by 305,244 shares to 879,132 valued at $7.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 13,291 shares and now owns 169,169 shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Inc holds 328,295 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Llc reported 651,639 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny has 6,630 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Financial In invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smithfield Tru stated it has 81,004 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 0.07% or 13,171 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs invested in 5,392 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 27.54M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.10M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 115,400 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 195,789 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Newfocus Grp Ltd accumulated 5,339 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 141,852 are held by S&T Comml Bank Pa. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 4.48 million shares or 1.25% of the stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people marketing that allows clients to better connect with the brands and products they love. It has a 3.07 P/E ratio. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience.