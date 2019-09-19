Analysts See $0.67 EPS for Leggett & Platt, (LEG); Enterprise Bancorp Has 1.29 Sentiment

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 22 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 17 sold and decreased their equity positions in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.26 million shares, up from 2.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Enterprise Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 18 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. LEG’s profit would be $88.08 million giving it 15.66 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s analysts see 4.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 724,050 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 19.52 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. for 267,993 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma owns 31,306 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 3,196 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,506 shares.

The stock increased 3.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 13,012 shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) has declined 19.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

