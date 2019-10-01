Analysts See $0.67 EPS for Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB); Neenah (NP) Shorts Up By 14.31%

Analysts expect Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.29% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. FSB’s profit would be $9.80 million giving it 11.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Franklin Financial Network, Inc.’s analysts see 97.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 66,738 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) has declined 23.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FSB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Financial Network Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSB); 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services Raises Quarter Dividend to 27c; 30/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Network 1Q EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Buys Into Franklin; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Franklin Financial; 25/05/2018 – REX TRUEFORM NAMES DAMIEN FRANKLIN FINANCIAL DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services 1Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Franklin Financial

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) had an increase of 14.31% in short interest. NP’s SI was 385,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.31% from 336,800 shares previously. With 76,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)’s short sellers to cover NP’s short positions. The SI to Neenah Inc’s float is 2.33%. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 66,897 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $441.82 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts. It has a 20.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer lending solutions, including first mortgage real estate loans, home equity loans, and other personal loans; small business administration and commercial loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans and construction loans for residential and commercial purposes.

Investors sentiment is 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold Neenah, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 0.41% less from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 22.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.

