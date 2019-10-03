Analysts See $0.67 EPS for Axos Financial, Inc. (AX); Hrt Financial Has Lowered Electronic Arts (EA) Stake

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.84% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. AX’s profit would be $41.04M giving it 10.01 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Axos Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -1.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 187,676 shares traded. Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has declined 24.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.30% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 84.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 12,177 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 2,299 shares with $232,000 value, down from 14,476 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.25. About 3.81M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Finance Pro owns 400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.32M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Regions Corporation accumulated 34,808 shares. Interest Invsts holds 1.12 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 56,723 shares. Jane Street Limited Company reported 74,546 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 4,708 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.02% or 51,824 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.37% or 29,963 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Ptnrs has 272,032 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 74,323 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 16.58% above currents $94.25 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $10200 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, June 24. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11200 target in Thursday, May 9 report.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $180.87 million for 37.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,061 shares to 21,406 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 162,319 shares and now owns 233,646 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 64% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.