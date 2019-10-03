Analysts See $0.66 EPS for W. R. Berkley (WRB); ELISA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES A FIN (ELMUF) Sellers Decreased By 2.86% Their Shorts

Analysts expect W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. WRB’s profit would be $120.90 million giving it 26.79 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s analysts see -19.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 441,218 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

ELISA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES A FIN (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had a decrease of 2.86% in short interest. ELMUF’s SI was 295,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.86% from 304,200 shares previously. It closed at $48.54 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Telenor: ~5% Yield From 174 Million Mobile Subscribers – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Sampo: State-Owned Dividends From Scandinavia – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Elisa Oyj operates as a telecommunications, ICT, and online service firm in Finland and other international market areas. The company has market cap of $8.13 billion. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Customers segment offers clients and households with telecommunications services, such as voice and data services.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.