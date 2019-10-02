Analysts See $0.66 EPS for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC); Omnova Solutions (OMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 20.48% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. TMHC’s profit would be $69.52 million giving it 9.52 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s analysts see -13.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 808,865 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M

Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 57 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 43 reduced and sold stock positions in Omnova Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 38.57 million shares, down from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Omnova Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 33 Increased: 42 New Position: 15.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is -2.90% below currents $25.13 stock price. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo L P has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0% or 853 shares. Jefferies Ltd accumulated 0% or 15,988 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 12.09M shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc invested 0.02% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 10,038 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Comm has 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company reported 92,239 shares. 161,383 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). First Tru L P accumulated 135,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 496,745 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 649 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC).

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $451.90 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. It has a 78.1 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in gas and oil drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 55,899 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) has risen 8.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert holds 1.9% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for 875,249 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 918,283 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.12% invested in the company for 427,099 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 1.06% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 225,285 shares.