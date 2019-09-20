Analysts See $0.66 EPS for PolyOne (POL); Brown & Brown (BRO)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 136 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 90 sold and trimmed stakes in Brown & Brown Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 191.60 million shares, down from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brown & Brown Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 78 Increased: 94 New Position: 42.

Analysts expect PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. POL’s profit would be $50.73 million giving it 12.44 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, PolyOne Corporation’s analysts see -10.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 530,044 shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.88 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $10.27 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 26.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 827,400 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 5.03% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. for 4.39 million shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 852,300 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management Inc has 3.31% invested in the company for 2.97 million shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 135,337 shares.

