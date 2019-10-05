Analysts See $0.66 EPS for PolyOne (POL); Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Sentiment Is 1.13

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 212 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 187 reduced and sold their stakes in Akamai Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 137.78 million shares, up from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Akamai Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 154 Increased: 148 New Position: 64.

Analysts expect PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. POL’s profit would be $50.74M giving it 12.19 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, PolyOne Corporation’s analysts see -10.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 259,909 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $123.12 million for 29.90 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owns 163,868 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 540,582 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 1.52% in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 79,983 shares.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.73 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 35.64 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67's average target is 4.63% above currents $32.18 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

