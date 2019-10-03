Analysts See $0.66 EPS for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP); Panagora Asset Management Has Raised Dollar General (DG) Position By $969,030

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $0.66 EPS on November, 7.COOP’s profit would be $60.11M giving it 3.94 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $1.29 EPS previously, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s analysts see -48.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 346,274 shares traded. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has declined 55.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.34% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 56.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 7,178 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 19,849 shares with $2.68 million value, up from 12,671 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $40.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $157.94. About 806,752 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company has market cap of $948.10 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. It has a 2.04 P/E ratio. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 61,165 shares to 34,029 valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 37,324 shares and now owns 1,470 shares. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was reduced too.

