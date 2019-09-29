Analysts See $0.66 EPS for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN); Canntrust Holdings Inchares (CTST) Shorts Raised By 50.21%

Canntrust Holdings Inchares (NYSE:CTST) had an increase of 50.21% in short interest. CTST’s SI was 10.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 50.21% from 7.19M shares previously. With 3.28 million avg volume, 3 days are for Canntrust Holdings Inchares (NYSE:CTST)’s short sellers to cover CTST’s short positions. It closed at $1.2 lastly. It is down 54.59% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.59% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. HURN’s profit would be $15.13M giving it 23.11 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s analysts see -13.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 71,436 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY EPS $1.05-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Rev $193.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Huron Consulting Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURN); 29/03/2018 – HURON AMENDS & EXTENDS SR SECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM MARCH 31, 2020 TO MARCH 23, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Backs FY Rev $720M-$760M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Among 2 analysts covering CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:CTST), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares has $700 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is 379.17% above currents $1.2 stock price. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) rating on Monday, July 8. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $4.5000 target.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $172.45 million. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. It currently has negative earnings.

