Analysts See $0.66 EPS for HCI Group, Inc. (HCI); Flowers Foods (FLO) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $0.66 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $5.40 million giving it 15.82 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see -18.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 20,853 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has declined 6.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV 7.1% TO 37.5C; 09/04/2018 – Adapt Pharma® Welcomes Canadian & Ontario Governments Programs Providing NARCAN™ (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray Free of Charge to NIHB Clients and All Ontarians through Pharmacies; 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Increases Qtrly Cash Div 7.1% to 37.5 Cents; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q EPS $1.11; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL DECLINES HCI GROUP’S OFFER; 11/04/2018 – HCI Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Federated National Holding Board Sent Letter to HCI on April 30 Declining Merger Offer; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV TO 37.5C/SHR FROM 35C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q Rev $57.7M

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 139 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 108 cut down and sold stakes in Flowers Foods Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 133.48 million shares, down from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flowers Foods Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 87 Increased: 90 New Position: 49.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 184,433 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) has risen 16.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.31 million for 24.52 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 25.4% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. for 6.59 million shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 2.12 million shares or 12.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Llc has 3.23% invested in the company for 216,209 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank has invested 2.96% in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.95 million shares.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Gained 47% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. It has a 26.85 P/E ratio. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes.

More notable recent HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings: An Outperforming Insurer Well-Positioned In Florida Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:HCI – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCI Group Declares Q3 2019 Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $341.60 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 25.17 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.