Analysts See $0.66 EPS for HCI Group, Inc. (HCI); Cadence Capital Management Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Position

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $0.66 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $5.35M giving it 15.97 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see -18.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 25,650 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has declined 6.53% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 05/04/2018 – EVZIO® (naloxone HCI injection, USP) Auto-lnjector Now Available to Patients in Select States Without a Prescription Through Kaléo’s New Virtual Standing Order Pilot Program and to Government Agencies at a Direct Purchase Price; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Generic Welchol® (Colesevelam HCI) Tablets, 625 mg; 12/03/2018 – HCI Group Sets 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and Record Date; 02/05/2018 – HCI Prepared to Increase Floor Price From $16.50 to $18/Share; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MLN COMPARED WITH $92.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 06/03/2018 Sunovion Receives FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Use of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) in the Treatment of Bipolar Depression in Pediatric Patients (10 to 17 Years of Age); 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV TO 37.5C/SHR FROM 35C, EST. 38C; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP 4Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $55.8M; 27/03/2018 – Sangfor HCI’s Latest Release Introduces Integrated Data Protection; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q Rev $57.7M

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 43.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 64,111 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 82,305 shares with $3.57 million value, down from 146,416 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $194.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was made by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $3800 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is 2.98% above currents $35.93 stock price. Pfizer had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, August 28. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 516,142 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mengis Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 76,211 shares. Gradient Invs Llc holds 0.03% or 11,711 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 1.33 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Central Natl Bank Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 93,861 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 1.01% or 115,780 shares in its portfolio. 5,700 are owned by Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 5.36 million shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability has 1.43% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 407,839 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 5,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh reported 72,825 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. 1.34 million were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) stake by 19,205 shares to 199,534 valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW) stake by 14,543 shares and now owns 51,329 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

