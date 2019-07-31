Analysts See $-0.66 EPS for Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS); Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (GNE) SI Increased By 15.61%

Analysts expect Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) to report $-0.66 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 39,529 shares traded. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (NYSE:GNE) had an increase of 15.61% in short interest. GNE’s SI was 1.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.61% from 980,500 shares previously. With 155,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (NYSE:GNE)’s short sellers to cover GNE’s short positions. The SI to Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock’s float is 8.56%. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 67,379 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company has market cap of $398.27 million. The firm focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gritstone Oncology had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $306.67 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.