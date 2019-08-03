Analysts See $0.66 EPS for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); Quidel (QDEL) Sentiment Is 1.42

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 23 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. FL’s profit would be $72.41M giving it 14.91 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Foot Locker, Inc.’s analysts see -56.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 4.15M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst

Quidel Corp (QDEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 59 reduced and sold their stakes in Quidel Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 35.42 million shares, up from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Quidel Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 46 Increased: 49 New Position: 35.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Foot Locker, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 370,931 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 52,567 shares. Schroder has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 965,717 are held by Prudential Public Limited Com. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Utd Automobile Association has 111,654 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 268,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 154,804 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.05% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Artemis Llp holds 194,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 1,022 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 614,809 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 16,777 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0% stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Foot Locker Inc had 25 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, February 25. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $14.34M for 38.73 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 34.77 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 26.52% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation for 1.90 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 5.47 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 180,399 shares. The Vermont-based Birchview Capital Lp has invested 1.93% in the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 116,639 shares.

