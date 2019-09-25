Analysts See $0.66 EPS for Churchill Downs (CHDN); DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP JAPAN ORD ORD (DSECF) Sellers Decreased By 47.22% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 24.53% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. CHDN’s profit would be $26.42 million giving it 46.52 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $2.83 EPS previously, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s analysts see -76.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 82,956 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC JAPAN ORD ORD (OTCMKTS:DSECF) had a decrease of 47.22% in short interest. DSECF’s SI was 1.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 47.22% from 2.90M shares previously. With 78,600 avg volume, 20 days are for DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC JAPAN ORD ORD (OTCMKTS:DSECF)’s short sellers to cover DSECF’s short positions. It closed at $4.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSECF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy JPX In Spite Of Japan’s Latest Regulatory Panacea: Conquering The HFT Boogeyman – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.39 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It currently has negative earnings. It provides brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance services.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The firm operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.