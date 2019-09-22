Analysts See $0.66 EPS for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE); Marshall Wace Llp Raised Ametek (AME) Stake By $4.64 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased Ametek Inc (AME) stake by 44.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 51,542 shares as Ametek Inc (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 166,995 shares with $15.17 million value, up from 115,453 last quarter. Ametek Inc now has $20.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.18M shares traded or 75.23% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c

Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. BDGE’s profit would be $13.10M giving it 11.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 24.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 57,762 shares traded or 84.16% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stake by 100,674 shares to 44,900 valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced August 19 Puts On Hyg Us At 84 American (Put) (HYG) stake by 115,600 shares and now owns 500 shares. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was reduced too.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $588.96 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $275,519 activity. Shares for $188,772 were bought by Lindenbaum Nathan on Monday, August 5.

