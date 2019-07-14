Analysts See $0.66 EPS for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX); Last Week U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 8 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 15 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. See U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter's $0.68 EPS. ABTX's profit would be $14.09M giving it 12.92 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.'s analysts see 6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 56,335 shares traded. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) has declined 16.34% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $977.53 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. The company has market cap of $727.96 million. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.38 P/E ratio. The firm also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans.

