Analysts See $0.65 EPS for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW); Seacoast Banking of Florida (SBCF) Shorts Down By 0.17%

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had a decrease of 0.17% in short interest. SBCF’s SI was 2.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.17% from 2.31 million shares previously. With 187,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s short sellers to cover SBCF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 261,455 shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice

Analysts expect Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 35.64% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. WW’s profit would be $44.79M giving it 9.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s analysts see -506.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.38% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 5.46M shares traded or 92.25% up from the average. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 72.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 29,455 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 19,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 142,675 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Company reported 8,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 17,295 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,466 shares. Ls Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 44,110 shares. Pembroke Management reported 0.84% stake. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 0% stake. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Cutler Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) or 11,401 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $29 target. FBR Capital maintained Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 17.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $393,841 activity. CROSS CHARLES K JR. had sold 4,812 shares worth $136,228. Shaffer Charles M sold $121,385 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on Thursday, January 31.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 9.45 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.