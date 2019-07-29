Analysts See $0.65 EPS for Liberty Property Trust (LPT); Carlyle Group LP (CG) Sentiment Is 1.12

Carlyle Group LP (CG) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 56 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 50 sold and trimmed positions in Carlyle Group LP. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 39.31 million shares, down from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Carlyle Group LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 39 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.80% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. LPT’s profit would be $96.38 million giving it 20.26 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Liberty Property Trust’s analysts see 4.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 498,664 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. The firm invests across four divisions which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 1.28M shares traded or 59.16% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) has declined 3.34% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S BOSWELL FORMERLY OF APOLLO; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ATOTECH UK TOPCO LTD; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 16/05/2018 – Lone Star to acquire Imerys roofing business for EUR 880m –; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP 1Q ENI/ADJ. UNIT 47C, EST. 29C; 25/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP LP – APAX PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE EXPEREO FROM CO; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S ADAM METZ, JASON LEE ARE SAID TO BE LEAVING FIRM; 16/04/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. for 690,184 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 869,150 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partners Group Holding Ag has 1.39% invested in the company for 555,007 shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Sol Capital Management Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 189,600 shares.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 47.83% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.69 per share. CG’s profit will be $121.21M for 17.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.00% EPS growth.

