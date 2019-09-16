Analysts See $0.65 EPS for KB Home (KBH); 3 Analysts Are Bullish Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Last Week

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report $0.65 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 25.29% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. KBH’s profit would be $57.34 million giving it 11.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, KB Home’s analysts see 27.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 1.78M shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio

Among 7 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28.25’s average target is 5.61% above currents $26.75 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 5. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by B. Riley & Co. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. See Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $32.0000 28.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30 New Target: $35 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $36 Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “URBN Reports Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Urban Outfitters Worth 30% Less Than American Eagle Outfitters, Despite Being More Profitable? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Time For Urban Outfitters To Relaunch Its Athleisure Brand Without Walls? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Urban Outfitters Continues To Deteriorate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 171,012 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 10,511 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Bridgewater Assoc Lp owns 1.12 million shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 21,261 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 14,828 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 353,875 shares. Moreover, Aperio Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Farmers & Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 217 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc invested in 134,051 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 115,547 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 14,296 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 56,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 3.17M shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 116,293 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Com invested in 0% or 40 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,808 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). American Intll Incorporated reported 217,718 shares. 7,800 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 137,120 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 179,057 shares. 15,545 are held by South Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aperio Grp Lc holds 179,555 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company reported 305 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce invested in 1,690 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 177,000 shares. Lsv Asset reported 765,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is -3.57% below currents $30.22 stock price. KB Home had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Wednesday, March 27 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.