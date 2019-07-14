Analysts See $0.65 EPS for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG); Timucuan Asset Management Lifted By $500,733 Its Hexcel (HXL) Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Hexcel Corporation (HXL) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 7,257 shares as Hexcel Corporation (HXL)’s stock declined 1.72%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.02 million shares with $70.23M value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Hexcel Corporation now has $6.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 398,662 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.16% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. JHG’s profit would be $126.84 million giving it 8.86 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Janus Henderson Group plc’s analysts see 16.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 1.35M shares traded. Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has declined 36.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JHG News: 18/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Has 11.9% Athenahealth Stake; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 5.4% of Simply Good Foods Co; 22/03/2018 – JANUS HENDERSON’S BILL GROSS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 30/05/2018 – BILL GROSS’ JANUS HENDERSON GLOBAL UNCONSTRAINED BOND FUND DROPS TO LAST IN ITS PEER GROUP SO FAR THIS YEAR -LIPPER; 06/03/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Announces Change to ETF Line-Up; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Basic Energy Services; 17/05/2018 – Online Retail Is Winning, Says Janus Henderson’s Wellso (Video); 06/03/2018 – JANUS HENDERSON SAYS TAIL RISK HEDGED LARGE CAP ETF TO CLOSE; 02/04/2018 – Has the bond king lost his magic touch? Bill Gross is struggling to attract investors to Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It has a 10.15 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

More notable recent Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stericycle Inc (SRCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Janus Henderson: Potential Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Gross retires from Janus Henderson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hexcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Loop Capital Markets maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 30,500 shares. Bancorp, Missouri-based fund reported 7,461 shares. Peoples Serv Corporation owns 100 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 2,995 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 9,200 are owned by Menta Ltd Liability. Axa stated it has 338,990 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 115 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 13,418 are held by Utd Service Automobile Association. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 4,460 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 727,347 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 220,956 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 845,091 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.