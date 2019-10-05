Analysts See $0.65 EPS for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI); XIMEN MINING ORDINARY SHARES (XXMMF) Shorts Increased By 37.04%

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. HLI’s profit would be $42.93M giving it 16.90 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s analysts see -2.99% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 180,813 shares traded. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has declined 4.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HLI News: 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – Dubai-based Abraaj hires Houlihan Lokey to look at health fund after dispute; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: US firm Houlihan Lokey parts ways with Rajiv Kochhar’s Avista Advisory Group; 12/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor Sets Up Hotline for Back Wages Owed Employees at New Jersey and New York Houlihan’s; 28/03/2018 – ADVEO ADVGR.MC – ENTRUSTED BANCO DE INVERSION HOULIHAN LOKEY TO START PROCESS FOR INCORPORATION OF NEW INVESTOR WITH 30 MLN EUROS IN FORM OF LONG-TERM FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – The Impossible Burger Debuts Today At Houlihan’s; 07/05/2018 – Houlihan Lokey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Houlihan Lokey Completes Acquisition Of Quayle Munro Limited; 09/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C

XIMEN MINING CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) had an increase of 37.04% in short interest. XXMMF’s SI was 3,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 37.04% from 2,700 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 1 days are for XIMEN MINING CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XXMMF)’s short sellers to cover XXMMF’s short positions. The stock increased 32.12% or $0.0921 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3788. About 101 shares traded. Ximen Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company has market cap of $17.49 million. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions , financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The Company’s Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational firms, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies.

More notable recent Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: ICV, Horizin Air, Highview, AEA, DuPont, Huron, Balance Point, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Best Dividend Stocks: Earning a Lifetime of Passive Income – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 102% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.