Analysts See $0.65 EPS for DISH Network (DISH); Realty Income (O) Sentiment Is 1.23

Realty Income Corp (O) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 259 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 211 trimmed and sold holdings in Realty Income Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 215.58 million shares, down from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Realty Income Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 174 Increased: 185 New Position: 74.

Analysts expect DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 21.69% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. DISH’s profit would be $305.38M giving it 15.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, DISH Network Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 421,410 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops

Community Bank Of Raymore holds 10.61% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation for 397,697 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owns 129,970 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc. has 3.31% invested in the company for 68,724 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 3.71 million shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.60 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $22.14 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.61 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 718,670 shares. 285,261 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). First Mercantile Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,445 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 29,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 8,137 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 382,610 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,936 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Citigroup holds 0% or 110,178 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 130,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 12,100 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 DEFRANCO JAMES bought $437,850 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 15,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.