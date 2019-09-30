Analysts See $-0.65 EPS for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO); Shorts at Milacron Holdings (MCRN) Raised By 16.89%

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) had an increase of 16.89% in short interest. MCRN’s SI was 1.49 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.89% from 1.27M shares previously. With 503,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)’s short sellers to cover MCRN’s short positions. The SI to Milacron Holdings Corp’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 813,949 shares traded. Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) has declined 17.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRN News: 03/05/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP – CO IS COMMITTED TO AN ADDITIONAL MINIMUM PAY DOWN OF $50.0 MLN ON 2017 TERM LOAN FACILITY, FOR A TOTAL MINIMUM OF $100.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $237 Million to $243 Million; 19/04/2018 – Get Milacron M•Powered at NPE 2018: Milacron Launches IoT Suite of Services, Part of New Support and Services Offerings Acros; 16/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Milacron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Milacron Completes Successful Chinaplas 2018 Trade Show – Displayed Industry-leading Plastics Processing Technologies from; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SAYS FORECASTS 2.0% TO 4.0% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Capex $45 Million

Analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report $-0.65 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.’s analysts see -34.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 3.89M shares traded or 44.65% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.68’s average target is 38.13% above currents $5.56 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 9 by Pareto. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25. Citigroup maintained Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on Monday, September 23 with “Sell” rating.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $765.58 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,970 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 434 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 49,600 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 75,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fmr Llc holds 0.01% or 7.50M shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Street Corp has 2.88M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 0.13% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Contrarius Invest Management Ltd reported 6.6% stake. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited invested 1.64% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Sir Cap Lp reported 116,000 shares.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies , Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). It has a 49.03 P/E ratio. The APPT segment designs, makes, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service.