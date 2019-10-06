Analysts See $-0.65 EPS for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO); Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Air Lease (AL) Holding By $2.57 Million

Analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report $-0.65 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.’s analysts see -34.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 2.97 million shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 15.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 62,629 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 338,833 shares with $14.01M value, down from 401,462 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 300,624 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bamco Inc Ny holds 1.71M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 323,412 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.01% or 48,695 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nfc Investments Ltd has invested 4.45% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aldebaran Fincl holds 1.34% or 46,835 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 21,050 shares. Ci Invs reported 2.78M shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability stated it has 606,212 shares. Btr Mngmt Inc reported 236,036 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,328 shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $149.97M for 7.41 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with MIAT Mongolian Airlines – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation: Air Lease Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US airlines grapple with ‘unfair tax’ that adds to aircraft supply disruption – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 498,533 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Next Fincl Grp holds 240 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,737 shares. Nomura has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,005 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 60,878 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0% or 519,025 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mgmt I has invested 0.06% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 106,605 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 489,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 329,875 shares. Loews stated it has 73.12 million shares or 5.13% of all its holdings. Hikari stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.68’s average target is 48.84% above currents $5.16 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) rating on Monday, September 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $500 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pareto on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 25.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $710.50 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.