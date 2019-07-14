Analysts See $0.65 EPS for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. J.P. Morgan upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. First Analysis upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 8 report. See Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $84.0000 77.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 85.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $84.0000 78.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $85 New Target: $95 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. CNQ’s profit would be $774.93M giving it 10.66 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s analysts see 32.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 2.26M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids . The company has market cap of $33.04 billion. The firm offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 TSX Index Stocks With 4-6% Dividend Yields and 30% Upside Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Leading Brokers Name 3 TSX Shares to Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “OPEC Extends Production Cuts: Will They Help Enbridge Stock (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Fortinet, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FTNT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet Offers Integrated Security for Business Branches – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.