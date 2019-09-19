Analysts See $-0.65 EPS for Briggs & Stratton (BGG); Knightsbridge Asset Management Increased Its Yy (YY) Stake

Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) to report $-0.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 27.45% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s analysts see 80.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 689,405 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 20/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON RECALLS SURFACE CLEANERS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: Unseasonable Spring Weather Could Reduce Fiscal 2018 Outlook by Up to Incremental 20c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton® Introduces CO Guard™ Carbon Monoxide Shutdown Technology For Portable Generators; 20/03/2018 – Riding Lawn Mowers Sold At Briggs & Stratton Dealers Recalled For Injury Risk — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Surface Cleaners Due to Injury Hazard; 29/03/2018 – ETSY ANNOUNCES GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Briggs, Grove Introduce Commonsense Legislation to Close Gun Loophole; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.89 BLN TO $1.94 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Showcases Innovations To Hardware And Home Improvement Industry At National Hardware Show

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 52.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc acquired 42,914 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 124,385 shares with $8.67 million value, up from 81,471 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $5.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.75. About 604,764 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY has $8300 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $78.70’s average target is 25.42% above currents $62.75 stock price. YY had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. Nomura upgraded the shares of YY in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes YY a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY Inc. – An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY +2.2% as Huatai upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $512,907 activity. Rodgers David J bought 5,000 shares worth $20,900. 15,112 shares were bought by Zeiler Jeffrey Michael, worth $95,357. The insider Lehr Rachele Marie bought $26,076. Shares for $175,680 were bought by JAEHNERT FRANK M.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $264.73 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares while 36 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.32% more from 34.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 8,223 shares. Campbell Com Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Federated Investors Pa owns 573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). 22,162 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 26,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Company Na holds 613 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity has 0% invested in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 30,871 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). 74,822 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Suntrust Banks holds 19,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) for 26,332 shares.

More notable recent Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Micro-Cap and Small-Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLR, HOV and CLIR among industrial movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hovnanian Enterprise leads industrial gainers; GMS only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.