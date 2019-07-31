Analysts See $-0.65 EPS for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX); Genworth Financial (GNW) Shorts Up By 10.84%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) had an increase of 10.84% in short interest. GNW’s SI was 21.86M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.84% from 19.73M shares previously. With 3.45 million avg volume, 6 days are for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s short sellers to cover GNW’s short positions. The SI to Genworth Financial Inc’s float is 4.38%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 1.05 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging

Analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $-0.75 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, BioLineRx Ltd.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 9.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 57,429 shares traded. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has declined 57.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BLRX News: 26/03/2018 – BIOLINERX NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR PATENT COVERING AGI-134; 17/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX-BL-8040 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED,ADVERSE EVENTS CONSISTING OF INJECTION SITE REACTIONS,TRANSIENT SYSTEMIC REACTIONS WHICH WERE RESOLVED; 26/03/2018 – BioLineRx Announces Notice of Allowance From USPTO for Patent Covering AGI-134 – a Novel Immunotherapy for Treating Solid Tumors; 16/05/2018 – BIOLINERX GETS EUROPEAN PATENT COVERING USE OF BL-8040; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINERX REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM USPTO; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 R&D Expenses $19.5 Million; 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx Reports Results of Phase 2 Study for BL-8040 Monotherapy in Stem Cell Mobilization for Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transpl; 22/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD BLRX.TA – QTRLY LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $0.06; 16/05/2018 – BioLineRx Announces Grant of European Patent Covering Use of BL-8040 with Cytarabine for Treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – BL-8040 IN COMBINATION WITH CYTARABINE SHOWED SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO HISTORICAL DATA IN TRIAL

BioLine Rx Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $40.43 million. The Company’s development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome.

More notable recent BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioLineRx: With A Lot Of Cash In Hand And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioLineRx reverse splits ADSs 1:15; shares off 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioLineRx launches public offering of ADS and warrants – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioLineRX +12% after FDA grants biological product designation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.