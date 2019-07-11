Analysts See $0.65 EPS for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM); Hahn Capital Management Has Upped Emcor Group (EQIX) Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased Emcor Group (EQIX) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc acquired 739 shares as Emcor Group (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 66,361 shares with $30.07 billion value, up from 65,622 last quarter. Emcor Group now has $44.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $522.65. About 119,031 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 14.47% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. APAM’s profit would be $50.58 million giving it 10.94 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s analysts see 18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 142,202 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Campbell Michael Earl. 3,551 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $1.35 million were sold by Schwartz Eric. VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833 worth of stock or 1,257 shares. STROHMEYER KARL also sold $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 Meyers Charles J sold $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 5,648 shares. 2,785 shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D, worth $1.06M.

