Analysts See $0.64 EPS for Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES); Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRAA)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 106.45% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. WES’s profit would be $289.91M giving it 12.34 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Western Midstream Partners, LP’s analysts see 113.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 70,461 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 15.80% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE

Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc (PRAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 80 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 69 sold and reduced their holdings in Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 49.87 million shares, down from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 57 Increased: 58 New Position: 22.

Among 4 analysts covering Western Gas (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Western Gas had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 147 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 98.68% less from 86.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.3% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 19,177 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $14.31 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 21.1 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 21.89 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $16.79 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.