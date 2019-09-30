Analysts See $0.64 EPS for TransUnion (TRU); SUBARU ORDINARY SHARES (FUJHF) Sellers Increased By 21.93% Their Shorts

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report $0.64 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.34% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. TRU’s profit would be $120.20M giving it 31.01 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, TransUnion’s analysts see -3.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 1.13 million shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has risen 17.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q International Rev $96M; 21/05/2018 – Consumers with Bankruptcies, Tax Liens, or Civil Judgments on Their TransUnion Credit Reports May Be Affected by a Settlement; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.59 AND $0.60; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TransUnion ‘BB+’ Rtg; Debt Rated ‘BB+’ (Rcv: 3); 18/05/2018 – TRANSUNION: PACT TO BUY IOVATION TO STRENGTHEN FRAUD, IDENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TransUnion; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TRU.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $2.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GTCR Announces Sale of Callcredit to TransUnion for GBP1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransUnion, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRU); 20/04/2018 – TransUnion Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.37-Adj EPS $2.41

SUBARU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FUJHF) had an increase of 21.93% in short interest. FUJHF’s SI was 1.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.93% from 1.22M shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 188 days are for SUBARU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FUJHF)’s short sellers to cover FUJHF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 100 shares traded. Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.09 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. It makes, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components.

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion has $9200 highest and $75 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 6.24% above currents $79.38 stock price. TransUnion had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 2.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $14.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 47.03 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.