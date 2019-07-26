Analysts See $0.64 EPS for Sealed Air (SEE); Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 136 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 120 reduced and sold holdings in Biotelemetry Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 29.50 million shares, down from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Biotelemetry Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 94 Increased: 78 New Position: 58.

Analysts expect Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report $0.64 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. SEE’s profit would be $99.65 million giving it 17.14 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Sealed Air Corporation’s analysts see 8.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 737,491 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The company??s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customers?? operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 15.4 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.

Among 4 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sealed Air had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, February 11. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 to “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. It has a 33.76 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 214,426 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT)

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 3.79% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. for 3,952 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 63,630 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 954,906 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 2.86% in the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 19,785 shares.