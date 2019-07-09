Analysts See $-0.64 EPS for Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB); Muniholdings California Fund (MUC)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Muniholdings California Fund Inc (MUC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.70, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 19 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 23 sold and decreased equity positions in Muniholdings California Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.11 million shares, down from 6.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Muniholdings California Fund Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s analysts see 12.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 64,013 shares traded. Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund declares $0.0435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FDA Approves Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as Monotherapy for Patients with Metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) with Disease Progression on or After Platinum-Based Chemotherapy and at Least One Other Prior Line of Therapy – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “M17 delays IPO debut after pricing this morning on NYSE – TechCrunch” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Company’s Shares Jumped as Much as 13.3% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $560.09 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 74.64 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. for 188,974 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 51,007 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 420,866 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 63,327 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) has risen 2.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Principia Biopharma had 2 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $911.95 million. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited.