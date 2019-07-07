Analysts See $0.64 EPS for MTS Systems (MTSC); Shorts at Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Raised By 37.35%

Volt Information Sciences Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) had an increase of 37.35% in short interest. VISI’s SI was 11,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 37.35% from 8,300 shares previously. With 43,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Volt Information Sciences Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)’s short sellers to cover VISI’s short positions. The SI to Volt Information Sciences Inc’s float is 0.1%. It closed at $4.5 lastly. It is down 53.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VISI News: 07/03/2018 – VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 25/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases 400 Amp 600 Volt Rated 50 Foot 1/0 THHN Cord; 03/05/2018 – VOLT Smart Yarns CEO Is Featured Speaker at NPE 2018: The Plastics Show on May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Volt Information Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VISI); 04/04/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases 30 Foot 600 Volt Explosion Proof Cord Reel for Hazardous Location; 07/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL AG CONG.DE – CONTINENTAL AND CITC ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE FOR PRODUCTION OF 48-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 07/03/2018 – Volt Information Sciences 1Q Rev $253.3M; 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER ON PUBLIC COMPARTMENT OF EURONEXT GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Continental: Joint-Venture to Produce 48-Volt Battery Systems

Analysts expect MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report $0.64 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 30.61% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. MTSC’s profit would be $11.37M giving it 22.60 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MTS Systems Corporation’s analysts see -15.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 87,654 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity. GRAVES JEFFREY A bought $54,348 worth of stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It has a 25.24 P/E ratio. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTS Systems Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc reported 0% stake. Meyer Handelman owns 5,000 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru Commerce has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,078 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,144 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co holds 7,023 shares. Zacks Management stated it has 25,528 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Select Equity Group Inc L P holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 227,970 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Alpha Windward holds 0.32% or 8,880 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,921 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 8,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 12,290 shares.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $95.45 million. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $305,252 activity. Cyprus Nick bought $17,150 worth of stock. GOODMAN BRUCE G had bought 7,000 shares worth $24,288 on Monday, January 14. Another trade for 5,625 shares valued at $19,744 was made by PERNEAU LINDA on Thursday, January 17. $30,960 worth of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) shares were bought by Tomkins Paul. On Friday, January 18 the insider Grubbs William J bought $17,700. URSANER ARNOLD had bought 25,000 shares worth $86,615. Naujokas Leonard Frank bought $5,005 worth of stock or 1,503 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Volt Information Sciences, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 7.08% less from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Archon Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 435,285 shares. Punch & Assocs Management owns 0.32% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 785,500 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,066 shares. 15,050 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Co. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 11,900 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 20,700 shares. Bridgeway Management stated it has 251,993 shares. Glacier Peak Lc holds 10.32% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 2.41M shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 132,014 shares. 39,312 were accumulated by Blackrock. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Athena Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). 37,033 are held by Northern Tru.

