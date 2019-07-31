Analysts See $0.64 EPS for MTS Systems (MTSC); Itt (ITT) Shorts Up By 10.07%

Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) had an increase of 10.07% in short interest. ITT’s SI was 1.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.07% from 1.40M shares previously. With 396,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT)’s short sellers to cover ITT’s short positions. The SI to Itt Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 478,097 shares traded. ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has risen 13.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITT News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms ITT Holdings LLC at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 07/05/2018 – ITT Named to the Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Employers; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Orders Rose 14% to $761M; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $689.3 MLN VS $625.8 MLN; 26/03/2018 – lTT’s Cannon Brand to Showcase Soldier-Worn Interconnect Solutions at AUSA/ILW 2018; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Rev $689.3M; 17/05/2018 – ITT Expands Innovative i-ALERT® Monitoring Solution Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE UP 2%; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 77C, EST. 73C; 09/04/2018 – ITT to Showcase Highly Engineered Products for Commercial Aerospace at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2018

Analysts expect MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report $0.64 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 30.61% from last quarter's $0.49 EPS. MTSC's profit would be $11.49M giving it 23.07 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MTS Systems Corporation's analysts see -15.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.03% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 183,265 shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity. $56,306 worth of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) shares were bought by GRAVES JEFFREY A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTS Systems Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares invested in 32,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 4,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability reported 109,141 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 1,600 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 16,419 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,749 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 4,992 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 8,840 shares. 2,473 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 160,128 shares. Eagle Boston Inv reported 9,562 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Victory Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 26,235 shares.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It has a 25.76 P/E ratio. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ITT Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 4,679 shares or 50.00% less from 9,358 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 372 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct has invested 0.04% in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The Industrial Process segment creates and makes industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.