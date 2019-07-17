Analysts See $0.64 EPS for Fortis Inc. (FTS); Service International (SCI) Shorts Down By 1.82%

Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.28% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. T_FTS’s profit would be $275.77M giving it 20.23 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Fortis Inc.’s analysts see -13.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 607,160 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 18/04/2018 – China’s Fosun becomes fourth suitor for India’s troubled Fortis; 18/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Fortis Healthcare Ltd. – Update Under Regulation 30 Of Sebi (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES INVITED TO SUBMIT EXPRESSION OF INTEREST NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. IST ON 31ST MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fortis Inc 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 17/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED SAYS RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM FOSUN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – FORTIS: MANIPAL-TPG SOUGHT TO IMPOSE ONEROUS CONDITIONS ON CO; 30/04/2018 – Fortis Inc. Appoints New Executive Vice Pres, Chief Fincl Officer; 24/04/2018 – RADIANT LIFE MAKES BINDING OFFER FOR FORTIS MULUND HOSPITAL; 12/04/2018 – HERO ENTERPRISE – OFFER TO FORTIS HEALTHCARE DOES NOT ENVISAGE ANY CHANGES IN THE CURRENT STRUCTURE, OPERATIONS AND ASSETS OF THE COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS YES BANK LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.17 PCT TO 15.14 PCT

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) had a decrease of 1.82% in short interest. SCI's SI was 9.46M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.82% from 9.64M shares previously. With 819,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)'s short sellers to cover SCI's short positions. The SI to Service Corporation International's float is 5.73%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 414,929 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.74 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $22.32 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in Arizona??s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 20.3 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.