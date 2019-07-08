Analysts See $0.64 EPS for Fortis Inc. (FTS); Bsquare (BSQR) SI Decreased By 22.36%

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) had a decrease of 22.36% in short interest. BSQR’s SI was 70,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.36% from 90,800 shares previously. With 9,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s short sellers to cover BSQR’s short positions. The SI to Bsquare Corporation’s float is 0.71%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 5,156 shares traded. BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) has declined 60.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Yr IoT SaaS Agreement With Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: Jerry Chase Leaving to Pursue Other Opportunities; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – CEO JERRY CHASE IS STEPPING DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, CHASE WILL ALSO BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS BOARD SEAT; 03/04/2018 – Bsquare Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 20/04/2018 – DJ BSQUARE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSQR); 09/05/2018 – Bsquare Announces New Leadership, CEO Steps Down; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – BOARD CHAIRMAN ANDREW HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXPANDED RESPONSIBILITIES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP, CEO STEPS DOWN; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE 1Q Rev $20.7M

Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.28% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. T_FTS’s profit would be $275.56M giving it 20.37 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Fortis Inc.’s analysts see -13.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 192,951 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 21/05/2018 – Three quit India’s Fortis Healthcare board ahead of crunch meeting; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON APRIL 26, 2018 TO DECIDE THE FURTHER COURSE OF ACTION; 25/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS CONDITIONS SOUGHT BY MANIPAL, TPG WOULD LIMIT CO’S ABILITY TO RUN COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM; 26/04/2018 – FORTIS TO ALSO DISCUSS FURTHER BOARD RESTRUCTURING IN MEETING; 14/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Fortis Healthcare Ltd; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BIDDERS WILL BE PROVIDED 10 DAYS FOR FINANCIAL AND LEGAL DUE DILIGENCE; 09/05/2018 – FORTIS: IHH INVESTMENT NOT TO BE AT 175 RUPEES/SHR; 14/03/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – YES BANK LTD BUYS 17.31 PCT STAKE IN CO; 26/03/2018 – Fortis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

Among 3 analysts covering Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fortis Inc. had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $22.45 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in Arizona??s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 20.44 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.41 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,906 activity. Derrickson Ralph C bought $7,693 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $150,213 was bought by Vardeman Ryan L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold BSQUARE Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 1.86% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp has invested 0% in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). 723,381 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 20,606 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 440,274 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 934,679 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 74,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 171 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 42,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). Blackrock Incorporated owns 323,993 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 288 shares.