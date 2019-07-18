Analysts See $-0.64 EPS for CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS); Shorts at Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Lowered By 3.21%

Analysts expect CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 51.15% from last quarter’s $-1.31 EPS. After having $-1.30 EPS previously, CSS Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -50.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 2,237 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 60.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Cherokee Css, Ga’s $36.8m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 17/04/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – HOMEAWAY & CSS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE SECOND SEASON OF SERIES VACATION RENTAL POTENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – ISARA and CSS Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 16/04/2018 – CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today’s Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – DoD-NSA: Senate Confirms LTG Nakasone to Lead USCYBERCOM and NSA/CSS; 20/04/2018 – DJ CSS Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSS); 20/03/2018 – FORMER UBER CEO SAYS HIS FUND BUYS CONTROLLING STAKE IN CSS; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS Industries’ Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) had a decrease of 3.21% in short interest. DVAX’s SI was 15.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.21% from 15.57 million shares previously. With 704,300 avg volume, 21 days are for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s short sellers to cover DVAX’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.78% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $3.495. About 1.52M shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP – COMBINATION THERAPY WAS WELL TOLERATED

More notable recent CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 82% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CSS Industries (CSS) Announces Resignation of CFO Keith W. Pfeil – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CSS Industries, Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Varana Capital – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Confetti Collectionâ„¢ Voted Best Box Under $25 – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSS Industries slides 23.9% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $47.46 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $222,537 activity. Another trade for 30,032 shares valued at $222,537 was made by MATTHIAS REBECCA C on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CSS Industries, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 5.56 million shares or 11.30% less from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Walthausen And Ltd, New York-based fund reported 285,283 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc invested in 35,244 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 20,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 986 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 1,381 shares. Blackrock owns 198,808 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 493 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 1.64 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Rech And reported 215,237 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Ajo L P reported 188,092 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 0% invested in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) for 725,642 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,736 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 29,980 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 109,848 shares. 380,000 were accumulated by Rock Springs Ltd Partnership. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Co holds 31,704 shares. Baker Bros Lp stated it has 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). 20 were accumulated by Lifeplan Grp Inc. Regions Fin Corp holds 400 shares. Gp One Trading L P holds 144,426 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 179,751 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 114,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 119,034 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). First Republic Inv holds 36,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 42,875 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dynavax had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27.