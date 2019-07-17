Analysts See $0.63 EPS for US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL); STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (SGLMF) SI Decreased By 14.17%

Analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.28% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. ECOL’s profit would be $13.91 million giving it 24.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, US Ecology, Inc.’s analysts see 186.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 2,860 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (OTCMKTS:SGLMF) had a decrease of 14.17% in short interest. SGLMF’s SI was 1.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.17% from 1.25 million shares previously. It closed at $0.53 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SGLMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Short Case For Singapore Press Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2017.

Starhill Global REIT is a Singapore real estate investment trust investing primarily in real estate used for retail and office purposes, both in Singapore and overseas. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. Since its listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2005, Starhill Global REIT has grown its initial portfolio from interests in two landmark properties on Orchard Road in Singapore to 10 properties in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China, and Japan, valued at about S$3.1 billion. It currently has negative earnings. These comprise interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore, Myer Centre Adelaide, David Jones Building and Plaza Arcade in Adelaide and Perth, Australia, Starhill Gallery and Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a retail property in Chengdu, China, and two properties in Tokyo, Japan.

Among 3 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Ecology had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. UBS maintained the shares of ECOL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) rating on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $72 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $64 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold US Ecology, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 3.18 million shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 1,060 shares. 9,780 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. Mondrian Prtn accumulated 0.13% or 72,831 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Northern Corp has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors owns 7,088 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,159 shares. 181,525 are held by Principal Financial Gru Inc. Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 623,079 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

