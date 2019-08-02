Analysts See $0.63 EPS for The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX); Intuit (INTU) Sentiment Is 1.02

Intuit Inc (INTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 318 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 312 trimmed and sold holdings in Intuit Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 221.14 million shares, down from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intuit Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 24 to 27 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 275 Increased: 219 New Position: 99.

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.62% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. TJX’s profit would be $763.91 million giving it 20.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, The TJX Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 10.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 2.26M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $63.76 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 21.54 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall d??cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De accumulated 94,192 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 124,546 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 971,415 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.64% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.22% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 217,826 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund holds 24,604 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 37,656 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Albion Fin Gp Ut has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,688 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 1.08 million shares. Scopus Asset L P accumulated 425,000 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 44,418 were reported by Fort L P. Financial Consulate Inc reported 13,480 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hills Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 61,669 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 1,500 shares. Cincinnati Insurance reported 963,000 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 875,618 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 11.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Cypress Funds Llc owns 170,000 shares or 7.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.66% invested in the company for 4.48 million shares. The Texas-based Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 6.58% in the stock. Account Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,449 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.