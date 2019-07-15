Analysts See $0.63 EPS for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH); Fmc (FMC) Shorts Up By 21.24%

Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) had an increase of 21.24% in short interest. FMC’s SI was 4.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.24% from 3.36M shares previously. With 1.30 million avg volume, 3 days are for Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC)’s short sellers to cover FMC’s short positions. The SI to Fmc Corporation’s float is 3.26%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 213,888 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.35% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. PBH’s profit would be $32.27 million giving it 11.92 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 186,976 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY

Among 10 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. FMC had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, March 8 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 13. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. Credit Suisse maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $96 target. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Stephens. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 0.15% or 99,425 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 39,500 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd holds 291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 80 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 18,000 were reported by Westport Asset Management. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 9,121 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.15% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 14,247 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 38,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pennsylvania Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 41,851 were accumulated by Hrt Fincl Ltd Company. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 677,594 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 47,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research Management owns 3.9% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 86,288 shares.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.06 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 25.14 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1.25M shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Ameritas Prns reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 5,623 shares. 529,888 are owned by Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 117,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Communications has 11,628 shares. Us State Bank De holds 6,418 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 8,589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 238,216 shares. Captrust Financial holds 2,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% or 424 shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,973 shares.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.