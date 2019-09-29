Analysts See $0.63 EPS for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP); Shorts at Anheuser-busch Inbev SA Sponsored Adr (belgium (BUD) Lowered By 6.09%

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.62% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NEP’s profit would be $35.37 million giving it 20.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s analysts see -228.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 195,456 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q EPS $1.21; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Anheuser-busch Inbev SA Sponsored Adr (belgium (NYSE:BUD) had a decrease of 6.09% in short interest. BUD's SI was 6.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.09% from 7.34 million shares previously. With 1.15M avg volume, 6 days are for Anheuser-busch Inbev SA Sponsored Adr (belgium (NYSE:BUD)'s short sellers to cover BUD's short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $94.42. About 795,365 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $185.19 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 25.45 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 849,327 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 173 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mufg Americas Hldgs, a New York-based fund reported 18,345 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 50,145 shares. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.08% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 50,720 were reported by Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc. 2,487 were reported by Fulton State Bank Na. Regions Corporation accumulated 37,818 shares. 85 were reported by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.02% or 43,299 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 11,750 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goodwin Daniel L owns 7,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 77,394 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 13,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Lp has 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 1,175 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Company has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Robecosam Ag reported 5,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,273 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 53,068 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 12,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Corp invested in 391,414 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 15,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 50,000 shares.