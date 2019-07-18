Analysts See $-0.63 EPS for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA); Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Sentiment Is 0.97

Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 21.15% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 232,657 shares traded. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has declined 35.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NTLA News: 14/03/2018 – INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 17/05/2018 – lntellia Therapeutics Announces WT1 as Its First Cell Therapy Target, Following Presentation of Early Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 21st Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 Intellia Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 61c; 10/04/2018 – Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Buys 1.4% of Intellia Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES WT1 AS ITS FIRST CELL THERAPY TARGET, FOLLOWING PRESENTATION OF EARLY DATA AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF GENE AND CELL THERAPY 21ST ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS – HAD $341 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 23/04/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics Announces In Vivo and Ex Vivo Data Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 21st An; 01/05/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 01/05/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 16

Amerigas Partners LP (APU) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 63 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 65 sold and reduced their stock positions in Amerigas Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 20.36 million shares, down from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amerigas Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 46 Increased: 34 New Position: 29.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company has market cap of $774.11 million. The firm develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells.

More notable recent Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intellia +1% after Baird start at Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Baird: Preclinical Data Inspires ‘Early Optimism’ In Lead Intellia Therapeutics Asset – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why CRISPR Gene Editing Stocks Rose as Much as 32.4% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 25.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 209,887 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for 4.43 million shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 61,050 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Albert D Mason Inc has 1.05% invested in the company for 46,454 shares. The Massachusetts-based North American Management Corp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 298,947 shares.