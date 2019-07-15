Analysts See $0.63 EPS for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN); 0 Analysts Bullish AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)

Analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 16.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. BEN’s profit would be $319.72M giving it 13.94 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Franklin Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 455,051 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Among 3 analysts covering AGF Management B NV (TSE:AGF.B), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AGF Management B NV had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of AGF.B in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6.5 target in Friday, March 22 report. IBC maintained the shares of AGF.B in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. See AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $417.75 million. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 2,500 shares traded. AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $17.82 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.